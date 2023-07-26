Tipping the scales is almost never a good thing, especially when it comes to a very big load of marijuana found recently in a vehicle traveling through Garvin County.
What agents with a district task force found was around 100 pounds of marijuana packed up and hidden away under a covering in the bed of a pickup truck.
Behind the wheel of the truck was Everardo Villarreal Garza, 52.
The discovery came during an Interstate 35 traffic stop on July 20 a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
When agents searched the back of the truck they found eight trash bags filled by smaller packages containing marijuana. When it was all weighed it came to about 100 pounds.
“I felt one of the bags and knew it was vacuum sealed packages of marijuana,” agents stated in a report filed with criminal charges again Garza.
“He told me that he was being paid by a person in Texas to come and get the marijuana and he was making $1,500 to make the trip.
“He then told me that he didn’t know the people at the pick up location, but they took the truck, loaded it and then brought it back.”
The truck was traveling southbound when stopped as Garza admitted to agents he was being paid to drive the marijuana from Oklahoma to Houston, Texas.
Garza was taken into custody as two felony charges, including trafficking marijuana, were filed late last week against him in Garvin County District Court. He was also given a bond of $30,000 with his next court appearance set for August.
