Marijuana model a good PV fit

It wasn’t reinventing the wheel but instead fine tuning a proven example right in front of them as a Pauls Valley group has been looking closely at recommending actions to deal with local marijuana issues.
Literally just days ago members of the Pauls Valley City Council voted to prohibit commercial medical marijuana grow operations inside the local city limits.
That same council also asked the PV Planning and Zoning Commission to look at what might go into a new section of city ordinances on all the various types of legal cannabis activities.
Assistant City Manager Don Wageman, who works with commission members, researched the ordinances of five communities before he found one that with a few tweaks could be a good fit for Pauls Valley.
Wageman turned to the ordinances in Yukon, which were passed there in 2019.
“The city council wanted us to come up with some recommendations for them to address this issue,” said commission member Lucas Jacobson.
“We’re using the Yukon ordinances as a model to do that.”
Right now the specifics of the PV specific ordinances are only a recommendation finalized during a planning and zoning meeting last week.
Next they go will go through the city attorney’s office and then onto the council for its final approval.
They are expected to include some limitations for where medical marijuana dispensaries can be located inside of the local city limits, along with the conditions of their operation.
This new section of ordinances on the way could also include the possible ban of marijuana wholesale, storage and processing facilities within the municipal boundaries.
During the recent meeting commission members also spent some time considering the legal process for allowing those with a medical marijuana card to grow a small number of plants at home for their own personal use.
“We’re not trying to stop people from doing this,” said David Assad.
“We just want them to do it the right way. If the city wants to regulate this stuff then we’re going to give them the tools to do it.”
The process could include those folks needing to fill out an application and pay a permit fee.
For fellow commission member Kevin Driskill the best part of using the Yukon ordinances as a model is they’ve already overcome challenges in court.
“Right now we have no regulations whatsoever,” Driskill said about most legal marijuana issues in town.
“What’s really great about this ordinance is it’s been tested.”
A few additional comments from Assad make it clear what the intention is with this current effort to come up with new ordinances for Pauls Valley.
“Right now the only things allowed are personal use and dispensaries,” he said.
“With these new ordinances – growing, wholesale facilities and storage are not going to be permitted.”
