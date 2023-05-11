Pounds and pounds of marijuana, along with some cash for suspects to get their hands on the drug, appears the theme of several new criminal charges filed in Garvin County.
One of those cases is Steven Medel, 31, who is a motorist stopped by state agents in far southern Garvin County on May 2.
Found inside of Medel’s vehicle was around 100 pounds of marijuana.
Medel, who is from Texas, found himself in county jail for a brief time on two felony charges, including trafficking marijuana. He was released after a $25,000 bond was posted.
In another traffic stop, this one on April 24 a few miles north of Pauls Valley, drug task force agents found $65,000 in cash in a vehicle driven by Fernando Gallardo, 42, of Harlingen, Texas.
Gallardo admitted to having some marijuana in the vehicle as agents report the bundles of cash appeared to have been an effort to make the money look like it had come from a bank.
“The defendant advised he sold marijuana back home in Texas.”
According to agents, Gallardo said he was on his way to Oklahoma City to purchase as much as $20,000 worth of marijuana before returning to Texas.
Around $30,000 of cash was found in a vehicle stopped May 1 near Pauls Valley’s main exit from Interstate 35.
The driver, Timothy Cofer, 37, admitted he was intending to use the cash to purchase marijuana in Oklahoma and then illegal sell it after returning to Texas.
Three formal charges have been filed against each of two College Station, Texas residents after they were found with thousands of dollars.
Both Tyree Ballom, 23, and Deontae Williams, 24, are charged with allegedly attempting to use the $14,000 in their possession to illegally buy marijuana and return to resell it in Texas.
The traffic stop leading to the charges came back on April 20 a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
Charges have been filed against Kailee Compton, 24, after sheriff’s deputies found several grams of fentanyl, along with some methamphetamine, in a Pauls Valley residence back on April 27.
Also charged in the case is Samantha Warren, 37, who is accused of not only having Xanax in her possession but a cell phone showing discussions about distributing the drug.
