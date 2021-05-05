Marijuana site illegal in every way

Garvin County and state authorities converged late last week on a marijuana grow operation east of Pauls Valley that was not only illegal but didn't even have a license to grow a single plant.
In the end state agents and county deputies made three arrests and seized around 2,600 illegal marijuana plants, which were quickly destroyed not long after the incident on April 30.
Also taken into custody were Guochuan Chen, 34, Di Xu Fang, 45, and Xueli Feng, 32, as all were arrested on complaints of marijuana cultivation, possession of controlled dangerous substance and drug proceeds, conspiracy to commit a felony and few others.
Sheriff Jim Mullett and his deputies were joined by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics as last Friday's compliance check of the site had the feel of a big time raid with large bundles of marijuana plants being placed in trucks for transport to a disposal site.
Mullett says his office has always worked with the OBN, but that relationship has been even closer ever since Oklahoma voters approved legalized marijuana for medical reasons.
“We work with the OBN with our compliance checks,” he said.
“When they got some intel on this site we just made it part of our compliance checks that we do around the county.
“We learned they were not licensed and they were selling marijuana illegally.”
To be clear, Mullett said for a marijuana grow operation to be legal and “do it right” it must have three licenses – one through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the OBN and it must be registered with an official tax stamp.
From the site last week Mullett said OBN had received information that an unnamed company has a number of operations in the state that don't have a license to legally grow marijuana, including the one raided near Pauls Valley.
“There was intel from the state that led us to a marijuana grow in Garvin County that's illegal and part of a bigger operation throughout the state.”
An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized at the site during the raid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.