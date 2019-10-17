Marijuana study put on hold

State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, has announced her interim study on medical marijuana advertising, originally scheduled for Oct. 29, has been delayed due to a lack of time available to adequately examine the subject.
Townley, whose District 48 includes a slice of southwestern Garvin County, requested Interim Study 19-111 to examine the effects of marijuana advertising that implies it is intended to be used for a reason other than medical after a number of her constituents reached out to her.
She said she originally requested an hour to hear from speakers, but due to immense public interest, now believes an hour would not be enough to adequately cover the topic.
“Nearly every Oklahoman has seen advertisements for marijuana that implies it can and should be used for purposes other than simply medical,” Townley said.
“This topic has gained a lot of attention across the state, and I want to give this topic the time it deserves for both sides to be heard equally and fairly.”
During a legislative luncheon in Pauls Valley last month Townley said advertising for medical marijuana had gotten to the point where she believed a study was needed to look at possible way to provide better control over the ad's implied uses of the substance.
Townley said she is in the process of rescheduling it as an independent informational meeting, but it has not be scheduled at this time.
If unable to schedule as an informational meeting, she plans to meet with stakeholders individually to continue researching the topic ahead of the 2020 legislative session, which begins in February.
Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788 to legalize medical marijuana on June 26, 2018.
Legislators passed House Bill 2612 in March to outline the regulatory framework for implementation of medical marijuana.
