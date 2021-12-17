Marijuana's crime focus of town hall

A town hall meeting in Pauls Valley shows there's a whole lot of concerns about the criminal elements coming into Oklahoma because of the medical marijuana industry.
There were plenty of concerned citizens coming out Thursday night as state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, organized the gathering for a discussion on the illegalities of an industry that became a reality in Oklahoma with a vote of the people back in 2018.
Officials on the criminal, regulatory and legislative sides all agreed more time is needed before real solutions can be found to combat the crime coming into Oklahoma because of medical marijuana.
Along with state legislators, the event featured input from officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
At times emotions got a bit edgy as some attending the meeting laid out their frustrations with the problems coming from both legal and illegal marijuana grow operations moving into Garvin County over the last few months and years.
More details about the town hall meeting at the local Reynolds Recreation Center will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
