Martin to take on new challenge

Mike Martin wasn’t really planning to go anywhere, but an opportunity for a new challenge came along as he’s announced the current school year will be his last as Pauls Valley’s school superintendent.
Just days ago word got out that Martin has accepted an offer to be the next superintendent for Atoka Public Schools starting next summer.
Martin, now in his eighth year as the top school administrator here, says it was Atoka school officials who came to him about the possibility of being the new superintendent there.
The offer was one he not only thought about but eventually accepted as his first official day in Atoka is July 1, 2023.
“They approached me about the position. I visited with them about what they needed and where they are headed,” Martin said about school board members in Atoka.
“I hit it off with the board members. I’ve known their retiring superintendent for many years; a great guy.
“What they offered me will give me and my family a great opportunity both financially and professionally.
“It just seems to be a very progressive community. It just seems like a great place and maybe it was time for me to try a new challenge.”
Martin was hired in Pauls Valley back in 2015 as the replacement for the retiring Darsha Huckabaa.
Originally from Madill, Martin graduated from high school in 1987 in Sulphur. He then earned degrees, including a master’s in education administration, from East Central University before starting his career as a teacher in Dickson, where he also coached a number of sports.
He then served in a couple of superintendent offices, first for two years in Roff before then going to Davis for six years.
Martin again stresses his planned move to Atoka is not something he originally sought as for years now he thought Pauls Valley was the place for him.
“Pauls Valley is a place I thought I would retire from, but this opportunity came up and it kind of changed everything.
“Pauls Valley is an outstanding community. I appreciate the support the board and community has given me.
“There’s no ill feeling here. It’s just my time is over, and I’m ready for a new challenge.”
In a statement from the Atoka board, members said they issued an offer to Martin after a “very intense search” for a new superintendent with the upcoming retirement of Jay McAdams.
“We are excited to be a part of this new change here at Atoka Public Schools and look forward to the direction of Mr. Martin and the leadership qualities he brings with him in his many years of work in the public school system.”
With his departure now set Martin describes the Pauls Valley district as being in “great” shape.
“It’s the best it’s been in many years,” he said. “The enrollment is up and at an all time high. Funding is at an all time high.
“Joe Don Looney, who is the longest tenured board member, made the statement that things are the best he’s seen it here.
“He said to me that you’ve done everything you said you would.”
Martin also appears confident his replacement in Pauls Valley will be a good one for the local school district.
“Pauls Valley is the place to be. We’ve already seen a lot of interest from people wanting to be the next superintendent here. I’m optimistic they will get someone to replace me that’s really good.”
