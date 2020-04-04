||||
Jeannie Marie Robertson of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born on October 7, 1978 in Nashville, Tennessee to Jerry and Sharron Ora Jean (Jones) Robertson. She passed from this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma at the age of 41 years.
John Randall Hensley of Purcell, formerly of Pauls Valley, was born on August 28, 1943 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Harem and Norma Jean (VanSchuyver) Hensley. He went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 76 years.
