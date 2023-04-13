Massive pileup claims two lives

A semi truck driver is now in jail facing manslaughter charges for the two deaths he caused Wednesday in a major pileup of vehicles, including five of the large trucks, in southern Garvin County.
Tony Chinedum Aghaji Enweremadu, 38, of West Palm Beach, Fla., later admitted to smoking some marijuana earlier that morning and being distracted by a phone notification when he saw too late that traffic ahead was stopped for a construction zone a few miles south of Wynnewood.
Enweremadu, who was hauling loads of brick from Denton, Texas, attempted to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful as his truck swerved to the left but struck another truck and then a small car.
Inside that car, a 2016 Honda Accord, were a man and woman as both were killed and later taken to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City. The identifications of the two motorists have not been released.
Just a day after the accident two first-degree manslaughter charges were filed again Enweremadu in Garvin County District Court.
During Thursday's initial court appearance on the charges Enweremadu was handed a $100,000 bond and told a judge he was a U.S. citizen after his residency status was questioned by a prosecutor.
The horrific scene shutting down both northbound lanes of Interstate 35 for well over eight hours could be seen from the air as television crews using helicopters were able to provide images of the accident devastation.
In all there were seven vehicles involved in the accident with six of them stopped on the highway because of the congestion of traffic merging into one lane from a construction zone.
Troopers report it took about five hours for Wynnewood firefighters to get the two fatalities extricated from the vehicle.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the lineup of other vehicles stopped moments before the crash include a semi truck and trailer driven by Briant Lowrey, 38, of Carthage, Texas; a semi-trailer driven by Timothy Eagle-Burger, 52, of Tunas, Mo.; a Chevrolet Silvarado pickup by Alfredo Ramirez Padilla, 26, of Tulsa, a semi-trailer driven by Eloy Gonzalez-Ramirez, 43, of Mexico, and a semi-trailer driven by Christian Gaal, 57, of Williston, Md.
Enweremadu was airlifted to Denton Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
He is reported to have told a trooper his cell phone was on the dashboard when before the accident he received a “ring” notification of a delivery made at his residence. It was at that point when he saw all the vehicles stopped ahead.
Enweremadu also admitted to the trooper he had “smoked a bowl of marijuana” when he woke up Wednesday morning and just before leaving for work at around 8 a.m.
After Enweremadu was released from the Denton hospital he agreed to travel to the OHP regional headquarters in Ardmore.
There he wrote a statement, which included, “I am deeply sorry for the lost lives.”
Troopers added he left the part about smoking marijuana out of the statement.
Enweremadu's next court appearance on the manslaughter charges was set later this month.
After the accident one other person, Lowrey, was taken by a Wynnewood E.M.S. ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
