Max, not mercy in lewd case

A plea for “mercy and compassion” didn't sway a Garvin County judge as the maximum sentence was given to a Lindsay man convicted weeks ago of committing lewd acts with his young granddaughter.
The sentencing decision came late last week for 57-year-old James Anschutz, 57, who jurors found guilty in April during a trial in Garvin County District Court.
The guilty verdict came for two counts of lewd acts with his then 12-year-old granddaughter in 2019.
Now 15, the girl, clutching tightly to her mother, and her family members looked on May 27 as District Judge Leah Edwards followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Anschutz to 20 years in prison for each count with both to go back-to-back.
With the judge's decision to run the sentences consecutively that means Anschutz is facing a 40-year term on the allegations he twice touched his granddaughter in inappropriate ways he called a “secret massage” that no one else should know about.
During his sentencing hearing it was the girl's mother, struggling at times with her emotions, who took the stand to urge the judge for the consecutive terms since Anschutz' crimes came on two separate occasions.
“This will live with her forever,” she said about her daughter.
“This is a man she thought was perfect, and he did this to her. It will be hard for her to get over.”
Also reading from a prepared statement, the woman said before the incidents her daughter was an “outgoing, happy, chatty child.”
Now, she describes her as “nervous, anxious and she needs much reassurance before attempting things she used to enjoy. Her innocence was taken far too soon.”
“Now she won't go into stores by herself,” the woman said from the stand. “She's afraid to go to the bathroom. She's terrified of other people.”
She called Anschutz' three co-workers “heroes because they came forward” in November 2019 after he admitted to them he had molested his granddaughter.
“I want her to be OK. That's my priority; that she lives her life safe,” she said.
“I think two sentences separately. That would be fair.”
On the defense side attorney Steve Buzin of Chickasha argued for a concurrent sentence since Anschutz had no previous criminal history, has limited skills and various health problems.
Buzin took it even further by asking for a mistrial on his claims of misconduct by prosecutors, namely asking a jury about a third conviction during statements to open the recent trial in a Garvin County courtroom.
“It was highly improper, and it did not give my client 12 fair and impartial jurors,” Buzin said to the judge.
He said another of his problems came from part of a prosecutor’s closing arguments that created an “inflammatory situation” for the jury.
“It impacted a fair and impartial trial. I would ask the court to consider running the sentence concurrently. I think that’s punishment enough.”
On the prosecution side Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Laura McClain said the maximum sentence was appropriate for a man who broke his granddaughter’s trust with his actions.
“This is a case about a 12-year-old little girl that after three long years has found some closure,” McClain said.
“He was her papa, one of her favorite people that she loved dearly. It was not a rape. It was a touching, but she was a 12-year-old girl and it was her grandfather. She was traumatized by the betrayal of her grandfather.
“He has absolutely accepted no responsibility for his actions. He has shown no remorse. This victim needs to be heard. She needs to be validated.”
Before announcing her decision, Edwards said this case was one of the more difficult ones because of what happened to the young girl.
“There are days when the court feels relatively powerless. This is one of those days. Powerless to wrong what’s been done; the irreparable damage that has been done,” the judge said.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I cannot recall having seen a young lady with this much courage, this much clarity and even your eye contact when testifying.
“It says a lot about you, your inner strength.”
