Mayor offers a big thanks to officer

With tears flowing Pauls Valley's mayor says a local police officer's public comments on the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement truly touched her heart and makes her believe.
Jocelyn Rushing, an African-American, was offering her thanks to Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley for standing on the side of right and placing the blame on the Minnesota officer who caused Floyd's death.
Jolley's views offered in a recent TV interview were so strongly felt by Rushing she was right then convinced that we can truly get through the racial injustices in our American society – together as one.
“Officer Jolley, I'm so glad to see you and the way you stand for Pauls Valley,” Rushing said in some brief but tearful comments to Jolley as the officer stood toward the back of city hall during a city council meeting Tuesday night – its first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
“He said that it was wrong what that officer did. To hear a law enforcement officer say that, it spoke volumes to me.
“It made all the difference for me to hear him say that. Not everybody wants to hear the truth, but he did say the truth in that interview.
“Instead of dividing he makes me want to unify. It makes me believe we can stand together with this. For me I am an African-American, and I know the issues that we face. We need to do this together.
“Pauls Valley, we've been blessed. Publicly I thank you. I stand with you. We stand together. I look forward to seeing Pauls Valley continuing to shine.”
Rushing says the racial inequalities are even more emotional for her because she thinks of the death decades ago of her then 13-year-old brother when he was being held in a jail here.
Despite the strong feelings the mayor believes the best thing for the Pauls Valley community is not protest but something more on the spiritual side.
“A protest does absolutely nothing for me. I would rather have us come together for a prayer service.”
As a veteran officer himself, Jolley says he can't come up with a single reason why any law enforcement officer would ever press his knee into the neck of a suspect being detained on the ground – for a single moment much less nearly nine minutes, which is what happened to Floyd cutting off his ability to breath and causing his death.
Jolly says it's pretty simple – the action of the Minneapolis officer was just wrong.
“There's no reason to do what he did,” Jolley said. “I can't even come up with a logical reason for why he held the man down for as long as he did.”
As a member of law enforcement the assistant chief is hoping the public conversation is more about bringing the community together rather than creating more divisions.
“We have a good community. The people here work with us, talk to us. We've been very blessed,” he said.
“It opens the conversation, which is where it needs to be. All conversation needs to be on the table. We can only get through this together.”
