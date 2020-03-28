Pauls Valley's mayor just wants all local residents to be safe and make an extra effort to follow the guidelines laid out to hopefully limit and even stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Jocelyn Rushing says residents and businesses here need to be like so many others around the country and globe right now – paying attention to good hygiene practices as a way to avoid the COVID-19 threat
“I would like for the citizens to follow the CDC safety guidelines,” Rushing said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I know all of this is inconvenient but it will save lives.”
Rushing and her fellow city council members approved a resolution during a meeting this week that had limited public access as a way to keep the gathering to 10 or fewer people.
The resolution actually declared an official state of emergency in Pauls Valley because of the coronavirus.
It simply asks local residents and businesses to do their part in limiting their contact and interaction with others, follow safety practices like lots of hand-washing and pay attention to social distancing when around others, which is exactly what council members and other city officials did during the March 23 meeting.
The very next day Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered a number of limitations for the counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes Garvin County.
The major said she's “thankful” for the governor's “Safer at Home” declarations earlier this week.
“He made me feel good about the resolution we passed back on Monday. It told me we were all on the same page with the same goals,” Rushing said.
When something as big as the coronavirus not only hits the headlines but impacts just about everyone's lives the talk and social media posts really get going.
Through some of that feedback Rushing said she wants to remind folks to take this crisis very seriously.
She also believes it's all going to be OK in the end if everyone takes it safe.
“I want people to know the seriousness of the virus,” she said.
“I've talked to people who aren't taking this that seriously. It's more than serious than what some people may think.
“We want people to know we can get through this together. We're not you're ordinary small town, and we will make it through this crisis. I think we will bounce back from this even stronger.
“I'm not fearful at all but gravely cautious. We all should be.”
One part of the governor's order was for all elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to stay home until at least April 30 except for essential travel like quick trips to the grocery store or pharmacy.
Rushing says there are some residents who really can't get out at all and could use a safe helping hand.
“My prayer is we do our best to serve our neighbors who may be quarantined and can't get out to go get their medications.
“Maybe we can reach out to help these people.”
