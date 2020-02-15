It didn't take long for a plea deal to come as a Maysville man facing multiple charges after a confrontation with law enforcement last month has now agreed to accept some time in prison.
The new no contest plea came from Gary Lee Smith, 30.
During a recent hearing in Garvin County District Court it was Smith who agreed to a deal that gives him what essentially is a sentence of eight years in prison.
Smith was initially handed a total of six criminal charge after being accused of threatening officers before then trying to run away in the late night hours of Jan. 11.
A court record shows the incident started after Maysville police were contacted about a possible domestic violence situation at a Maysville residence.
A Garvin County deputy arriving at the scene as back-up reported seeing the officer ordering Smith to drop a weapon, which was at the time believed to be some type of pipe or angle iron.
The item held by Smith was then reported to have been raised above his head in a threatening manner. It was later discovered the item was actually a brown piece of wood.
When Smith is reported to have moved toward a deputy he was hit with two taser probes to the chest.
Authorities said Smith was stopped until he ripped the copper leads from the probes and took off running throughout the Maysville apartment complex.
During the foot pursuit a deputy reported he tackled Smith to the ground. Smith, who officials say continued to resist, was finally handcuffed and taken into custody.
Smith is alleged to have then spit at deputies threatening to find them and their families. One deputy reported Smith said when he “got out of jail he would come find me and my family and would kill us all.”
After being placed in a patrol car Smith is reported to have kicked the glass out of a window.
With his recent plea deal, Smith received concurrent eight-year prison terms for assaulting an officer and domestic assault and battery.
The plea also includes a couple of vandalism related charges, specifically for damaging a home's windows with bricks and kicking out the patrol car's window.
Also a part of the case was a revoked sentence from a 2019 case faced by Smith.
