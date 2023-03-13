Maysville driver in OKC wreck

Early on there's as many questions as answers about what happened in a two-vehicle fatality accident in Oklahoma County that had a Maysville resident in one driver's seat.
Some details have not been released about an accident Monday morning that claimed the life of 42-year-old Trina Donohew of Edmond.
The other vehicle involved was a semi-truck driven by David Saldana, 37, of Maysville.
The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. March 13 on southbound Interstate 35 at NE 23rd in Oklahoma City.
State troopers report Donohew was driving a 2013 Lexus ES350. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel from injuries to her head, arm, leg and internal and external trunk.
Saldana was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.
