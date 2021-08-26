Maysville fun coming Wiley Post style

The Wiley Post Festival is coming to Maysville starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
A parade will kick off the festivities on Williams Street at 11 a.m. as the event features a car show, crafts, food, music and performances by cheerleaders and the local school band.
Those interested in vendor booth space, contact Janet Dinwiddie at the Maysville Public Library, 405-867-4748. The email is maysvillepl@gmail.com to ask questions.
• The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is also now accepting applications from vendors interested in setting up at Brickfest coming on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Applications are available on the chamber's website or at 112 East Paul during regular business hours. For more information about the Brickfest event contact PV City Hall.
Along with the BrickFest event, it will again feature a police sponsored car show, high school marching band contest and the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
• Going on at the same time next weekend is the return of the annual Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival, which also includes their “feline friends,” set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28.
It also includes the return of the unique Dock Dog aquatic competition
Proceeds for the two-day event in Wacker Park go to Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society (P.A.W.S.).
•••
The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Bison View 5K run on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Runners will have the opportunity to see various wildlife, including bison, on a hybrid course through the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Vendome Well.
Packet pick-up is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the chamber office, 717 W. Broadway. Registration is online or call the chamber at 580-622-2824 for more.
After the race the City of Springs Car Show will be in downtown Sulphur.
•••
With school now back in session the Toy and Action Figure Museum will soon change its hours.
The museum in downtown Pauls Valley will be open on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6) before closing down for a few days and reopening on Sept. 10.
At that time the new hours will be weekends only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.