The Maysville FFA chapter has received the highest of honors for the first time in its history.
The chapter was recently named a “Three Star Chapter” for a 2023 national chapter award by the national FFA organization.
There are more than 9,000 FFA chapters in the country with only the top one percent earning the Three Star award.
With the honor Maysville has joined a prestigious list of “incredible” chapters in the nation as out of those in Oklahoma only 26 have earned Three Star status.
Maysville FFA instructor Brittany Morphew is all smiles since she was once a student in the Maysville program and now she teaches its current students.
“Growing up in this program I’m really proud we were able to bring this national award to Maysville,” Morphew said.
She is quick add this honor comes from an application process that includes 15 parts and is a testament to the Maysville community as well as the local FFA members.
“I’m really proud of this community, especially the FFA students and their hard work.”
A variety of activities went into the award, such as FFA students helping with a free community dinner and helping to stock food boxes in town.
The award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the national FFA organization.
These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standard and a program of activities emphasizing “growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agricultures.”
Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
“At John Deere we believe that FFA will grow the next generation of leaders capable of changing the world for the better,” said Aaron Wetzel, vice president of production systems at John Deere.
“Star chapters help inspire these vital leaders through their exceptional commitment to FFA’s mission, which they bring to life through inspiring agricultural education, rich career exploration and meaningful community service.”
Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer will be recognized at the 96th national FFA convention and expo on Nov. 1-4.
