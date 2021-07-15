Maysville search nets one arrest

A search of a Maysville residence on Thursday resulted in one arrest on child pornography complaints.
Information released by the Garvin County Sheriff's Department shows it was Joseph Lee Jackson, 27, who was arrested on July 15.
Law enforcement officers from three agencies came together to search the Maysville home in the 200 block of 6th Street.
Jackson was taken into custody without incident on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography, violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and making or distributing types of obscene material or child pornography.
Along with sheriff's deputies, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Maysville police officers joined forces to conduct the search.
Officials indicate an investigation into this case remains ongoing.
