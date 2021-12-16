Maysville teen hurt in wreck

Answers are still sought on what caused a Maysville teenager's vehicle to go off a roadway near Pauls Valley and crash into a field.
The accident for 19-year-old Zerek Johnson came just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at a site just over a mile west of Pauls Valley.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report Johnson was alone while driving a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck eastbound on state Highway 19.
Troopers aren't sure what caused the truck to veer off the right side of the highway, where it overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its side in a field.
Johnson, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected about 25 feet from the truck's point of rest.
Johnson was later admitted in serious condition at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with internal and external trunk injuries. He was transported from the scene by a Garvin County EMS ambulance.
Others assisting at the wreck site were Pauls Valley and Maysville firefighters.
