One of Maysville's own is right at the center of a documentary honoring the lives of some Oklahoma soldiers.
“A Piece of Home” is a new half-hour documentary from the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) honoring Oklahoma soldiers from World War I and World War II.
The documentary centers around Michael Beach of Maysville.
Beach is on a personal mission to leave a rose rock, the official state rock of Oklahoma, at the resting places of the many Oklahomans who gave their lives in the world wars and are buried overseas.
The documentary, a part of OETA’s award-winning Oklahoma history series, “Back in Time,” is scheduled to premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
“We feel this is an important story of a man who recognized the sacrifice these young Oklahomans made,” said Robert Burch, producer of “Back in Time.”
“They died so far away from home. Michael Beach sees the need to honor their memories and give a small bit of comfort to the families that have not been able to visit the graves themselves – letting them know that somebody cares.”
The documentary goes on to highlight the moving stories of several Oklahoma soldiers, including Earl McKissick of Dewey; Joseph Oklahombi, the most decorated Oklahoman of WW I; William Wilson of Shattuck, Ruben Rivers of Tecumseh, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from WW II; and William Verdo Hooker of Broken Bow.
Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, provides historical context throughout the documentary.
The program will also air at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
Additionally, the program will be available to stream online at OETA.tv/pieceofhome and through the PBS app starting Friday, Jan. 10.
