State troopers are still investigating what might have caused a vehicle driven by a Maysville woman to cross over into the path of an oncoming car resulting in a tragic collision.
Sharla Shipman, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle collided with another one Sunday evening near Maysville.
Troopers report they are still looking into why Shipman's vehicle went left of a state Highway 19 center line resulting in the head-on accident.
The tragedy unfolded as the 1999 Chevolet Tracker driven by Shipman, who was alone at the time, was traveling eastbound, while a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Daryl Briscoe, 31, of Pasadena, Texas was coming from the west.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report show it was determined that for some unknown reason Shipman's vehicle went into the westbound lane striking Briscoe's car head-on. The listed time was around 9:45 p.m. July 18 at a site 4.3 miles east of Maysville.
Shipman's vehicle then went off the road to the right, while Brisoe's vehicle went off to the left, according to troopers.
Both were pinned in their vehicles for about 30 minutes before Pauls Valley and Maysville firefighters were able to free them using extrication tools.
Shipman was transported from the scene and taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
Briscoe was taken by a Mercy EMS ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg, arm and head injuries.
A report shows both individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the deadly crash, which came on a wet roadway from rainfall.
