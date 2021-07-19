A Maysville woman was killed in a head-on collision when her vehicle went into the path of an oncoming vehicle Sunday evening.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Sharla Shipman, 54.
Shipman was alone while driving on state Highway 19 when at a site a few miles east of Maysville her vehicle crossed the road's center line and struck a vehicle driven by Daryl Briscoe, 31, of Pasadena, Texas.
More on the tragic accident will be in this week's edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.