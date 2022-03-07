McCall stays in speaker's role

House Speaker Charles McCall was overwhelmingly re-elected speaker-designate for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature by the House Republican Caucus on Monday.
First elected speaker in 2016 for the 56th Legislature, McCall, R-Atoka, is already Oklahoma's longest-serving Republican speaker and is now on track to become the longest-serving speaker in state history.
"Working as a team these past six years, the House has consistently met goals and put Oklahoma on an incredibly positive trajectory,” McCall said.
“The speaker serves at the pleasure of the members, and I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues' decision to maintain our shared emphasis on civility and productivity in the House of Representatives."
McCall was elected in 2012 as the first Republican in state history to represent House District 22, which encompasses portions of Atoka, Garvin, Johnston and Murray counties.
The 59th Legislature will be seated after November’s elections and convene for its first session in 2023.
It will be McCall’s fourth term as speaker. Under its rules, the majority caucus nominates the speaker-designate for the upcoming Legislature through a caucus election the first Monday in March during election years.
"There is a lot left to do in the 58th Legislature, and I believe Oklahoma is positioned to accomplish more than ever in the 59th Legislature," McCall said.
"Retaining the confidence of my House colleagues to help guide this institution remains an honor of a lifetime and I will continue to approach it as such."
The speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives is the body’s chief presiding officer, responsible for committee appointments, the flow of legislation and management of the staff, budget and administration of the House.
