McClain wins in judge race

After a whole lot of appearances out on the campaign trail over the last few months Laura McClain's push to be the next associate district judge in Garvin County proved successful.
McClain jumped to a quick lead with a big advantage in early vote totals and she never looked back in a win over incumbent Steve Kendall.
With totals from all 17 precincts in the county reporting in, McClain finished with 69 percent of the votes as she collected 5,287 votes.
A total of 2,371 votes, or nearly 31 percent, went to Kendall.
More on the election will come later online in the PV Democrat.
