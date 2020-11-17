McCortney takes second term oath

State Sen. Greg McCortney has officially begun his second term in the Oklahoma Legislature.
The Ada Republican was re-elected during the November general election to serve Senate District 13, which includes communities in Garvin, Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
“I want to give my sincere thanks to the citizens of Senate District 13 for giving me the honor of continuing to serve on their behalf in the Senate,” McCortney said. “It is a privilege I do not take for granted.”
During his first term, he served first as vice chair, then chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, as well as holding a seat on the Appropriations Subcommittee for Health and Human Services.
McCortney was chair of Rules and has also served on the Senate Committee for Business, Commerce and Tourism, Rules, and Transportation. He also served as vice chair of the Senate Republican Caucus.
McCortney has successfully authored and passed legislation better protecting first responders during the pandemic and led the effort to create a regulatory framework ensuring the safety of medical marijuana after it was approved by voters.
He was also principal author of legislation to provide better consumer protections for prescription drugs, and legislation raising the age for tobacco products to 21 in Oklahoma to align with federal law.
McCortney also authored legislation expanding the statutory definition of those who can administer emergency drugs that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, allowing time to seek emergency medical care.
The 2020 swearing in ceremony was very different than those held in previous years. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members took the oath of office in small groups on the Senate floor, and guests in the chamber were limited.
“I think this is a reminder that we’re still going to be dealing with this pandemic during the 2021 legislative session. It’s going to continue to be our top public health concern and it’s going to continue to impact our state budget,” said McCortney
“These are serious challenges, but working together, I know we have the ability to lead our state through this and emerge stronger.”
The Senate will hold an organizational session on Jan. 5 to formally elect leadership and adopt rules for the next two years. The 2021 legislative session will formally begin on Feb. 1.
