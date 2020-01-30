McCortney to chair health committee

State Sen. Greg McCortney has been named chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee.
McCortney, R-Ada, represents District 13 which includes most of Garvin County.
“Health and Human Services are among our most challenging areas of public policy, but they are extremely important in terms of quality of life for our citizens and the impact on our resources and economy – particularly in rural Oklahoma, but in every community across the state,” McCortney said.
“I’m grateful to be given this opportunity to help move Oklahoma forward with work on policy that will impact health, mental health and other critical services for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”
McCortney was appointed to the leadership post by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
McCortney previously served as vice chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. He replaces Sen. Jason Smalley, who had served as chair but has resigned from the Senate effective Jan. 31.
McCortney served as co-chair of the joint Healthcare Working Group this past interim, as well as co-chairing the Legislature’s Medical Marijuana Working Group in 2018, which was tasked with developing the regulatory framework for the industry addressing patient safety and other safeguards.
He has a professional background in healthcare as the previous owner of hospice care facilities in Oklahoma. He still owns an in-home healthcare company.
“My experience in the healthcare industry is something that I’ve drawn on during my service in the Legislature and it will continue to inform my work as Health and Human Services Chair,” he said.
Due to his new responsibilities, McCortney has stepped down as chair of the Senate Rules Committee but will continue to serve on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, the Transportation Committee and the Committee on Business, Commerce and Tourism throughout the 2020 session.
