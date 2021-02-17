Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests will offer a virtual show featuring music harkening back to the happy days of golden oldies. The throwback show will stream at no charge for public viewing 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20.
February’s show celebrates the rock, pop and country hits of the 50s and 60s. Watch the performance from the comfort of home on the McSwain Theatre website or McSwain Theatre Facebook page.
Guest vocalists have planned performances of favorites like Brenda Lee’s “Sweet Nothings, the Surfaris’ “Wipe Out,” Fats Domino’s “Ain’t that a Shame,” the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” Irving Gordon’s “Unforgettable,” Buddy Holly and The Crickets’ “That’ll be the Day,” as well as Elvis Presley’s “Jail House Rock” and “Hound Dog,” among others.
Special guests include Debbie Allen and Chandler Elliott of Ada; Wylie Winters and Missy Rude of Pauls Valley; Tara Scott of Duncan; Denmaun Hill of Shawnee; Gary Bryan of Stratford; and Tricia Adams of Atlanta, Georgia. The group “Keeping it Country” will also perform, with members including Donna Marie of Ada; Anne Young of Murphy, Texas; and Cathy Lake of Runaway Bay, Texas.
Crossover’s musicians have decades of combined experience performing with artists who specialize in all genres of music. Band members include Jae L. Stilwell, Jody Teeter, Deni Stubbs, Greg Griffin, Wayne Morton, Mike Price, Gary Bryan, Kenny Anderson, Debbie Allen and Tara Scott.
About the McSwain Theatre
For over 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. Vaudeville acts, silent films, major motion pictures and live musical performances have helped make the theater a staple of the Ada Main Street entertainment scene.
As a music destination, the McSwain brought in the likes of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Patti Page, Blake Shelton, Neal McCoy, Ray Price and The Osmond Brothers, among others.
During the McSwain Theatre’s regular schedule, which is currently postponed due to COVID-19 safety measures, Jae L. and Crossover shows offer local, up-and-coming artists an audience, stage, microphone and full band. Performances span many genres, including everything from country to classic hits.
At this time, all in-person attractions have been postponed to protect the health and safety of McSwain Theatre patrons and employees.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.