Medical talk brings out hard feelings

You might say the hard feelings are still pretty strong for some Pauls Valley leaders when the name comes up of a particular medical group.
During their most recent meeting members of the Pauls Valley City Council weren’t shy about sharing their wrath and open dislike of Mercy when discussing the possibility of someday soon talking to representatives about opening some sort of medical facility here.
Those negative thoughts center on past dealings with Mercy – twice getting burned they say when Mercy backed out of an agreement to purchase the local hospital and a second time with another offer to bring some type of facility here that never happened.
“In the past they’ve talked to us like they were going to purchase the hospital; that they wanted to work with us,” said Mayor Jocelyn Rushing.
“A second time they talked about not the hospital but doing a different deal.
“They’ve had this grandiose idea and how they could make it so better. When it came time for things to really happen they weren’t there.
“I’m willing to hear what they have to say, but the city of Pauls Valley owes Mercy nothing. They did it twice. It was hard.”
Both City Manager Lee Littrell and Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said they have been contacted by representatives of Mercy or possibly a developer working with Mercy.
Apparently their interest was to discuss the possibility of opening some type of facility in Pauls Valley.
“I agree with you,” Meisel said to Rushing. “I don’t want to do anything for them. They should be doing something for us. I want to see what they want to do for us.”
Although the feelings from the past aren’t on the pleasant side, Meisel still believes a discussion with Mercy officials should be placed on the agenda for a future meeting.
“I don’t want to not listen to what they have to say,” she said.
“I don’t think we can’t have a discussion with someone willing to come here and we don’t even know that it is they have in mind.
“It’s some sort of medical facility. I’m not sure what kind of facility. I don’t know we’re talking about a hospital. I don’t want to say no when I don’t know what they have in mind. I want to do our due diligence.”
Coming down the hardest was Jonathan Grimmett, who made it clear it’s the past dealings that leave him with no interest in talking to Mercy.
“I will never be in agreement under any circumstances,” Grimmett said.
“They systemically close their hospitals on a regular basis in a relentless way. I don’t care what Mercy has to offer because of their back-biting, back-stabbing way of doing things.”
Although no vote or action was needed to have the item placed on a future agenda, Eric Smith said he wants any discussion with Mercy to be in an open session for all to hear.
“Anything that benefits our people is worth listening to,” Smith said.
“I make a recommendation we hear what they have to say, and I would prefer a discussion in a public forum.”
