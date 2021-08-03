Pauls Valley residents are invited to a public meeting this week to talk about any local issues of concern.
The meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Pauls Valley First United Methodist Church.
Organizers say the purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues like beautification, code enforcement and the repair of local streets. Then it's meant to offer suggestions and provide help to the PV City Council in addressing these issues.
•••
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ is holding its annual clothing giveaway later this week.
The church at 1509 West Grant will host the giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7.
• A Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pauls Valley Public Library.
• Monday, Aug. 9 is the day set for the Garvin County Clerk's Office to reopen to the public.
It was last week when the office was temporarily closed to the public because three employees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Despite the closure the public still has had access to the office's services with a drop box available on the first floor annex near the one courthouse entrance on the west side.
Court Clerk Lori Fulks says the public can also go to okcountyrecords.com online for research or call the office at 405-238-2772 for more information.
• The senior citizens center in Pauls Valley has reopened its dining area for weekday lunches.
Since the virus pandemic arrived in March 2020 the center has only operated its food service in a drive-thru format, which ended when dine-in returned July 1.
Meals will be offered starting at about 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in receiving a meal inside the center must make reservations by calling 405-238-5892.
