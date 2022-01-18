A recent rise in COVID-19 cases has led to the cancellation of a meeting planned for this week by the Garvin County Democrat Party.
The meeting now called off was to be Thursday night, Jan. 20 in Pauls Valley.
The idea was to begin forming a Young Democrats Organization as a way to get students more involved in political events.
No announcement has come about a new date for the meeting.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Feb. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
Auditions for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of “Johnny Appleseed” is at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 at the Bosa Community Center in Pauls Valley.
This year's production is open to all students in Garvin County as practices starting at 3:15 p.m. each day will be throughout the week as performances are planned for Friday night, Jan. 28, and Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Jan. 20 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Tuesday, Jan. 25 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges drive at Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Friday, Jan. 28 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982, 9279.
• Wednesday, Feb. 2 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 (11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
