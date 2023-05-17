There were a few tears, some solemn heads hung just a bit, all a part of a special ceremony Monday to honor the lasting memories of a Pauls Valley student tragically taken last year.
With PV High School students leading the way a few dozen folks came together for the official reveal of what’s called the Grant Marcum-Jones Memorial.
Marcum-Jones, who would have been a senior this year, was killed in a traffic accident last summer.
His fellow classmates planned out and raised the money for a memorial now in the school’s outdoor courtyard.
The memorial consists of a special stone remembering Marcum-Jones and a tree planted right next to it.
Leading the charge from the beginning were seniors Zoely Stephens and Phoenix Meyer.
“We wanted to do something for him. He was so social we thought this was perfect,” Stephens said about the courtyard memorial, along with all new picnic tables and seats.
Board names new band director
Pauls Valley's school band program has a new director to step in as Drew Etheredge's replacement.
Getting the job is Travis Hathcote, who appears to have gotten the recommendation of Etheredge.
“He's the junior high band director at Ada and was at Guymon for over 25 years,” said PV High School Principal Kirk Moore. “He did win a sweepstakes (award) at Guymon.
“He has a super good personality, the type of personality that can handle the situation. He was mentioned to us by Mr. Etheredge.”
The naming of the new band director came during a brief special meeting Monday afternoon by four members of the Pauls Valley Board of Education.
Etheredge recently announced his intentions to step away as band director after 18 years with the Pauls Valley program and move over to assistant principal at PV Junior High.
Also getting the nod is Gordon Queener as Pauls Valley's new girls softball coach.
“He has 22 years experience and has been at Maysville the last eight years,” Moore said.
“He's a good coach.”
Queener will also serve as a physical education teacher at both the intermediate school and junior high.
