Honoring a fallen classmate is a top priority for a group of Pauls Valley High School seniors before they don their graduation caps later this spring.
What those students have in mind is establishing a memorial to honor the memory of Grant Marcum-Jones.
Marcum-Jones was a 17-year-old only weeks away from starting his senior year at PVHS when he tragically passed away in a traffic accident on July 16, 2022.
One big step toward honoring him came last week when the student-led Rotary Interact Club took the money they raised and matched by the PV Rotary Club and donated it to this still new memorial project.
That $700 donation is going toward what someday soon will be a memorial tree and stone, along with a makeover of the school's outdoor courtyard, complete with new picnic tables and benches as some of the old concrete ones have already been removed.
Fellow senior Zoely Stephens is one of the students driving this very personal effort to honor not just their classmate but a close friend to just about about everyone who knew Marcum-Jones.
“We are planting a memorial tree in the courtyard and memorial stone. That part is truly his,” Stephens said about Marcum-Jones, referring specifically to the stone.
“For me it's meant to offer a little bit of peace, to honor Grant. He was such a sweet guy, a genuine guy, the kind of person that just brightened everyone up around him.”
Justin Humphrey says this memorial honoring Marcum-Jones is also meant to leave a lasting legacy helping out future PVHS students.
“That's why we chose the courtyard to do the memorial,” Humphrey said.
“We want to do something for him and for those students who can't leave the campus. Some students don't drive, so they can't leave, but they can use the courtyard.”
Plans to fully landscape the courtyard as part of the project were scrapped when it was learned that could wind up being a potential threat of flooding to surrounding classrooms.
Senior advisor Cara Gaddy says it's been Stephens and Phoenix Meyer who have teamed up to bring a whole lot of passion to this memorial project.
“These girls have worked so hard,” Gaddy said about the two senior girls.
“We knew we wanted to do something to honor Grant. I told them you figure out what you want and I'll get what you need to make it happen.”
For Gaddy it's also personal as Marchum-Jones was once one of her students when she taught English at the local junior high before moving over to PVHS.
“He was so awesome,” she said.
“After we lost Grant I asked students to write out their thoughts. There were 10 that said Grant was their best friend. Everybody just loved him.”
