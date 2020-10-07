Mental health treatment is at the heart of the sentence for a Lindsay defendant who stabbed a man in the parking lot of his local police station back in 2018.
State laws addressing veterans with a PTSD, or post traumatic stress disorder, diagnosis apparently played a big role in the recent sentencing for Joshua Martin, 29, in a Garvin County District courtroom.
With a plea of no contest Martin was given a seven-year deferred sentence with the exception of 90 days in county jail with at least 85 percent of that time to be served. He was also given some fines and restitution.
However, Martin agrees to “continue to seek and obtain mental health treatment through the VA (Veteran's Administration) and comply with all medication prescriptions.”
Martin has been facing a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon since using a 6- to 10-inch military style knife to stab Robert Rushing on Feb. 9, 2018.
Rushing and his former wife were at the time in front of the Lindsay Police Station exchanging children as part of a visitation arrangement.
While standing in the doorway of a vehicle Rushing was attacked from behind and stabbed in the early evening hours.
The case's original court-filed affidavit shows the victim's initial reaction was surprise.
“Did you just stab me?” he claims to have said to Martin.
Turning around, Rushing reported Martin “just stood there looking at me” as he held a knife.
As the stabbing victim went into the police station lobby for help, Martin ran from the scene before later surrendering to authorities.
Documents show the attack resulted in Rushing suffering a two-inch long stab wound as one of his ribs was “sliced” in half. He also suffered a punctured right lung.
