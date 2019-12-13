For a couple of days it was a frantic search for a missing Pauls Valley woman who authorities didn't know for sure whether she was safe or in danger.
The family of Challan Bailey and plenty of others got the best news possible when it was announced she was OK after a pursuit and shootout that resulted in the death of her former boyfriend.
After a few days of online alerts going out Bailey was found safe as her abductor, Cade Phillip Humphrey, 30, was shot and killed during a confrontation Thursday night with law enforcement officers in Washita County on the western side of Oklahoma.
“She got home this morning,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said Friday. “She's safe with her family.
“She did confirm that she was taken by force.”
Officials said it all started after Bailey, who lives near Pauls Valley, dropped off her two children with a family member and reportedly met Humphrey in Carter County early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11.
Later that same day Bailey was seen in Union City, which is north of Chickasha and west of Mustang in Canadian County. It's believed she was with Humphrey at the time. Bailey was not listed as missing until later in the day.
On the same day Humphrey failed to show up for court on two counts of assaulting an officer in Carter County. Deputies tried to locate him and discovered both he and Bailey were missing.
It all led to Thursday night's confrontation that led to Humphrey's death.
At around 9 p.m. that night Cordell police officer and Washita County sheriff's deputies found the 2004 Grand Marquis, which they believed was Bailey's vehicle but being driven by Humphrey at the time.
When they attempted to stop the vehicle a short pursuit took place southbound on U.S. Highway 183 out of Cordell.
The driver of the car, identified as Humphrey, attempted to ram one county patrol vehicle head-on but was ultimately stopped about three miles later when he crashed into a police unit.
Humphrey then exited the vehicle brandishing a knife as he attacked one of the officers while still in his unit. After the officer shot Humphrey the suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Cordell.
Bailey, who was in the vehicle during the pursuit, was later checked out at the hospital and released.
“I'm glad she's safe,” Mullett adds.
“I've visited with her family. They wanted to send out their thanks to everyone connected to this case.”
•••
A criminal charge filed Thursday, Dec. 12 against Humphrey in Garvin County District Court may offer a little more insight into the case.
Humphrey was formally given a misdemeanor charge of threatening Bailey and her two young children.
An affidavit filed in the case shows Bailey reported to county deputies here that Humphrey had sent the threats in multiple text messages after they had ended their dating relationship.
A deputy reported Bailey claimed her former boyfriend was “very upset about them breaking up.”
“Challan stated that Cade has held a gun to her head in the past and has been aggressively abusive.
“Challan is in fear of her own safety, as well as her kids.”
The court document shows Bailey made the report back on Nov. 26.
Another individual with Bailey reported having a message from Humphrey stating that if he couldn't have (Challan and her children) then “no one would be able to.”
The document also shows just last week on Dec. 5 deputies were informed Humphrey had made several more verbal threats to Bailey.
Also filed this week was a felony charge accusing Humphrey of using a video to violate a protective order a family member had against him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.