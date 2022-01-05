Missoula set to make local return

Last year's Missoula Children's Theatre visit to Pauls Valley may have taken a back seat to a virus pandemic, but that's not the case in 2022.
This year's version planned for later this month could be opened up to include kids from all over Garvin County.
Auditions for the Missoula production of “Johnny Appleseed” are planned for Jan. 24 in Pauls Valley, while practices and show times come later that week.
During a discussion Tuesday night on the return of Missoula, members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board recommended a total of $3,100 in local tourism sales tax monies be approved as long as auditions for cast members are open to all interested children in the county.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
