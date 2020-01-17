A cast member gets into the role, complete with tongue hanging out, as this year's Missoula Children's Theatre wrapped up “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” with a performance Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18. (PV Democrat photo)
Colorful costumes were out in force as local students perform this year's Missoula Children's Theatre production of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.” (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
These cast members hold their noses while the little piggies come onto stage during a performance of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” as part of this year's visit to Pauls Valley by the Missoula Children’s Theatre. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)
A youngster checks out some costumes ears while backstage as the Missoula Children's Theatre made its annual visit to Pauls Valley this week. (PV Democrat photo)
A big group of cast members share the stage during a Missoula performance of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast.” The last one for this year's visit is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the PV High School auditorium. (PV Democrat photo)
Missoula time
