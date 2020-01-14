This youngster flashes a move during auditions this week for the annual Missoula Children’s Theatre visit to Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photo
A few dance moves, as seen by this group of young ladies, was naturally a part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre auditions this week in the Bosa Community Center. (PV Democrat photo)
This group breaks out into song during Monday's auditions for this year's Pauls Valley visit by the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” are Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the PV High School auditorium. (PV Democrat photo)
Even the youngest of students were asked to line up and show the Missoula Children’s Theatre directors what they had during auditions this week. (PV Democrat photo)
Missoula time
