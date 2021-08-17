Mixing love of cars with coffee

With a whole lot of love for cars one Stratford area man has come up with a way to bring together other fans of the classic vehicles for a casual gathering in Pauls Valley.
Michael Jones is stepping away from his work in a Santa suit during the holiday season to focus on creating a new local event called Cars and Coffee.
The idea is for a couple of hours every now and then people and their vintage cars can gather in one spot giving the public the opportunity to come check out the classics.
Right now the plan is from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 to have the vintage vehicles, hot rods and who knows what else to turn the Chickasaw Street side of Wacker Park into a unique car show.
“It’s just a meet and greet where everybody brings their cars to show them off. This would be a fellowship of car enthusiasts,” Jones said.
“I want people to show up and check out the cars and meet the owners. I’m putting my time and fuel into it,” he said about being the one-man push to create this new nonprofit event.
He says it will be a car show “without prizes,” although there will be drawings for car owners for various items donated by local businesses.
And yes, coffee and donuts will be offered to folks checking out the vehicles.
Jones, formally a volunteer with the Pauls Valley Arts Council, now offers Youtube videos on his Santa’s Workshop site since he steps into more of a Santa Claus persona by playing the jolly guy at various gigs during the holiday season.
“It’s mainly car stuff, but as Christmas gets closer I’ll get some Christmas stuff on there,” Jones said.
“I’ve always had an affinity for cars. Once I was talking to the guy who does Cars and Coffee in Ada and I thought Pauls Valley needs something like that.
“I remember cruise night around here because there’s so many classic cars,” he said, adding he hopes to someday get permission for the event to include a little cruising through parts of Pauls Valley if others like the idea.
His hopes are to have the Cars and Coffee event every third Saturday of the month in Wacker Park with the next ones in September and October before returning in maybe April 2022.
