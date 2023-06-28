A Pauls Valley man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he pepper sprayed his elderly mother in the face.
Timothy Bradley, 44, later told authorities he did use the pepper spray on his 79-year-old mother because he thought she was trying to hit him.
Court records show a witness to the incident on June 20 began when Bradley asked for his credit card and checkbook.
Another witness claims the woman slapped Bradley as the pepper spray was meant for a dog but got his mother by accident.
Bradley, who was found in a bedroom at the Pauls Valley residence, told officers he asked for his bank card and checkbook but instead his mother attempted to hit him in the face and he sprayed her with the pepper spray.
“‘Would you rather me hit her or spray her,’” Bradley is reported to have said to officers.
After his court appearance on the felony charge Bradley was released after a $10,000 bond was posted.
•••
Kidnapping is at the top of a list of three charges accusing a Lindsay man of holding a woman and their young daughter against their will for several hours.
The charges filed last week alleges Colter Thornburg, 30, wouldn’t let the woman and nearly three-year-old girl leave their Lindsay residence late one night stretching into the following morning back on June 12-13.
A court filed document shows the woman claims Thornburg, who is the father of the child, showed up uninvited and pushed her over an open oven door.
She told authorities Thornburg wouldn’t let them leave from about 11 p.m. that night until 10 a.m. the next day.
At one point she said he put his thumb on one of her eyes and pushed down.
Thornburg is accused of committing the acts in the presence of the young girl.
Thornburg was released after a $15,000 bond was posted on the felony charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and child neglect.
