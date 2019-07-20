Money sets up new spring show era

A big check, literally, represents an even bigger move for the future of Garvin County's spring livestock show.
The annual show putting FFA and 4-H students in the spotlight by showing their animals in the big arena got a recent change in the sponsoring agency working to organize the event held each year at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
As part of that change a grand total of nearly $12,000 has been transferred from the old sponsor, the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, to a brand new group with a board of directors made up of agriculture educators from all over the county.
That board formed just weeks ago named Steven Beck, former ag educator for Elmore City-Pernell students, as the spring show's general superintendent.
Beck is quick to offer high praise for the former longtime superintendent, Mike Lee, and Sherri Wing, president of PV's chamber.
“My board would like to offer their appreciation to Sherri Wing and Mike Lee for their willingness to help us as we move forward,” Beck said “We're appreciative of the chamber for their cooperation.
“I have nothing but praise for Mike and the chamber for the foundation they have set for the spring show.”
This new era for the show also got kicked off with a recent transfer of money from a chamber account to the new Garvin County Junior Livestock Show. The actual total comes to $11,988.45.
“That was the left over money raised by Mike Lee and the chamber for the spring livestock show.
“This gives us a little bit of a cushion to get our feet wet,” Beck says.
The board's officers are ag teachers Justin Wright of Stratford, who is serving as chairman, Robert Jones of Pauls Valley is vice chairman and Brittany Morphew of Maysville is board secretary.
Melissa Koesler, director of the OSU Extension service in Garvin County and 4-H educator, is serving as the board's treasurer.
“One of the things we'll be looking at are different ways for sponsorship,” Beck adds. “We're not going to be doing the banners.
“One of the things I would like to see is with the premium sale, we can make that bigger and better.”
One example is to come up with a program to ensure grand champion animals and reserve champs bring in more money at those premium sales.
He says another idea is to look at developing a scholarship program for students.
