While one very big Pauls Valley school project is moving along nicely the exact costs for three smaller ones are now scheduled to come early next month.
Projects on the planning board for some time as part of a bond issue approved by local voters last year include a new band building, a new agriculture education classroom and a number of renovations to the PV High School gymnasium.
Bid openings for this next trio are now scheduled for Nov. 5 during a special school board meeting.
“It will be a lot like what we did for the grade school,” Superintendent Mike Martin said about bid openings earlier this year for a new elementary school now being constructed on the west side of town.
“We’re bidding all of them together. We did that because we thought we could keep the costs down.
“We’ll know the costs that day.”
The bid openings represent a big step forward since so much goes into the process to get to this stage.
“It’s a whole lot of work,” Martin says. “For example, the gym renovations sound real simple, but it took a lot of time.
“We’ve been getting a lot of input from the architect and the vo-ag instructors making sure we get the highest quality classroom, one that’s modern and gives us what an agriculture program needs today,” he said about the planned classroom expected to extend the current ag facilities on the high school campus.
“With the way things have changed it’s basically a high-tech lab, a science lab.”
As for the new band building, projects have estimated the total cost to fall in the neighborhood of $1.2 million.
Whatever the costs come to with bid openings, plans are to construct the new building on the site of some old tennis courts at the high school.
The building is expected to feature one large rehearsal area, a few smaller practice rooms, offices and a lot of storage room, including a smaller second floor designed for that very thing.
As for the crown jewel of the bond issue, a new grade school, Martin says that’s the one that continues to get most questions from local residents wondering how the project is going.
His typical answer is it’s “coming along pretty good” as the progress is easy to see for motorists passing by on Grant Avenue.
Expected to be completed over a two-year time span, the school, once completed, will house prekindergarten through the third grade, which are now housed in Jackson Elementary and Jefferson Early Learning Center.
Long range plans call for the possibility of constructing another building at the current construction site in a few years to house students now housed at Lee Elementary.
