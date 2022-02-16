Well over a year after an illegal moonshine operation was busted by authorities in far southern Garvin County the last of three defendants has taken a plea deal that appears to have wrapped up the case.
The day in court came recently for Kenneth White, 55, of Elmore City.
White and two others, Jackie Rollings, 58, and Donald Teeter, 68, were taken into custody in August 2020 when an operating whisky still was found in a remote area near Hennepin.
Since that time both Teeter and Rollings have been sentenced with a plea deal as White’s agreement came just days ago in a Garvin County District courtroom.
All but one of the 14 original criminal charges filed against White were dismissed as he received a three-year deferred sentence for a single conspiracy count.
The agreement also included a misdemeanor assault and battery charge from May 2020.
In that case White was accused of punching another man after he ran over his dog.
This past November it was Rollings who had all of her 29 charges dismissed based on the now famous McGirt ruling in 2020 by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The ruling says the Native American reservations in much of Oklahoma were never formally disestablished, which means tribes have the jurisdiction, not the state, in criminal cases involving defendants or victims with tribal connections.
In Rollings case she was able to prove she’s a member of the Potawatomi Nation, which is a federally recognized tribe.
At that same time White also looked to use the same high court ruling to have his charges dropped, but he was unable to provide evidence his tribe, the Western Cherokee Nation of Arkansas and Missouri, was recognized on the federal level.
As for Teeter, he pleaded no contest in March 2021 to only one of the 30 charges against him, resulting in a 10-year suspended sentence. All the other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The case against all three started on Aug. 17, 2020 when a tip led Garvin County sheriff’s deputies to a rural site where the trio was making illegal liquor a few miles west of Hennepin.
Deputies later described it as a “pretty in-depth” operation with an estimated 50 jars of moonshine being distilled at the time.
