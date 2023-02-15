More bang for July 4th buck

The fireworks will again light the sky this July 4th, but some in Pauls Valley are looking for even more tourism bang for the buck with the annual event in Wacker Park.
Yes the PV Tourism Board recommended the event get the same sales tax funding as a year ago. However, at least one member of the group would like to see Pauls Valley’s Independence Day celebration become an even bigger tourism draw someday.
Randy McGee agrees the event is a great thing for the local community. He also believes it could be more than just a local event.
“I have concerns about this being a textbook tourism event,” McGee said.
“This is a great community event, but it’s more of a local town thing. What this should be is a community event that should be more methodical and budget-oriented.”
Stepping up to address those concerns during a meeting last week was Callie Henry.
Henry represents the Love PV effort, which raises the money needed to provide school supplies to every Pauls Valley and Whitebead student at the start of a new school year.
Just a few short years ago it was also this same group that agreed to take on July 4th campaign after the local PV Kiwanis club disbanded.
“We had about 3,000 people come through the gates last year,” Henry said.
“It’s a bigger deal than just entertaining ourselves. This show can be as big as you want it to be. My concern is we can’t do it without you.
“Ultimately our goal is to raise the money for the school supplies. We can’t raise another $30,000.”
The reference is to the $50,000 raised each year for the school kids, plus the additional monies for the July 4th event now coming from tourism funds.
Last year there were things cut to limit the costs, such as not having a live band play at PV’s football stadium during the event.
Still, the cost of the fireworks is by far the biggest expense to put on this gathering for the local community.
Henry says the cost of a 20-minute fireworks show last year was around $20,500. That number has gone up this by about $1,500, which this year would pay for 18 minutes worth of fireworks being fired into the PV sky.
She did add the event could be reorganized to include things like a drones show, which has a cost of around $15,000.
For now the tourism board recommended approving the same amount as last year, $24,500, before later looking closer at possible changes in the future.
“So we need to decide if we’re going to fund it this year and then consider what to do for the future,” Amy Richey said.
“It’s one of those things we have to fund now and we’ll talk later about what we need to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.