More candidates get in the race

Tuesday's second day of filings resulted in a few more candidates signing up to run for a school board post in one of the school districts in Garvin County.
In Pauls Valley the current president, Katie Rae Johnson, is the only candidate on the books as she seeks another five-year term on the local board of education.
Whitebead now has its first candidate as incumbent Everett Plummer filed on Tuesday to run for another three-year term.
No candidates filed the first couple of days for Whitebead's two-year unexpired term on the board.
Two school board offices in Paoli still have two names – Ed Myers for a full term and Tina M. Rolston Gates for a two-year unexpired term.
Three candidates have now signed up to run for an office in Maysville. They are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Two candidates – David Dellin and Carl Stevens – filed to run for an Elmore City-Pernell office.
Other candidates filing for full five-year terms are Cody Miller in Wynnewood, Larry Winn in Lindsay and Elizabeth Dempsey in Stratford.
The three-day filing period is set to wrap up Wednesday at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
