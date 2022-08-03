More direction comes for city projects

A little more direction and hopefully a little more oversight could be on the way for projects like putting Pauls Valley’s police and fire stations in the dry, along with a whole new look for a swimming pool.
During their most recent meeting members of the Pauls Valley City Council agreed how to proceed with roof projects for the stations and an interior renovation of the Bosa Aquatic Center.
At the recommendation of Josh Schoenborn of ARC Architecture in Oklahoma City the council decided a general contractor is what’s best to reroof both the local police station and fire station.
A different direction for another project is now set as the council agreed with Schoenborn’s recommendation to hire a construction manager (CM) for a major renovation coming to the indoor Bosa swimming pool.
“With the Bosa there’s a lot of specialty items that need to be addressed,” Schoenborn said.
“With the economy the way it is having a CM would be in my opinion a great thing to have with this project to help keep controls in place.
“The purpose of hiring a construction manager is for them to be an advocate for the city. I want to see your feedback on this. If you want to engage a CM the time to do it is now.”
Schoenborn said the typical fee for a construction manager is between 5 and 10 percent of a project’s cost.
The idea is not new here as other local projects that had a construction manager overseeing things were the building of the Reynolds Recreation Center, outdoor water park and that park’s lifeguard facility.
A complete makeover for the indoor pool area now appears to be in the future for the Bosa facility as costs are estimated to be in the $400,000 range.
Some of the things that are now expected to be addressed for the natatorium area over time include corroded beams, mold and rust in various places, damaged tiles and the plan to fill in a couple of glass areas that now only add to the problems.
The plan is to fill in the windows and add a bay door to help move larger items in and out of the pool facility.
Despite the problems city officials say the Bosa pool is heavily used by people coming from all over the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.