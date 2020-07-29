More duck derby fans are needed

Cute little toy ducks are still available as the Pauls Valley Waterpark is preparing for its fourth annual Duck Derby Race and Diving Contest.
The event is set to hit the water starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at the outdoor facility that's part of the Reynolds Recreation Center.
“We need to get some people signed up,” said aquatics director Robert Rennie III.
“We've blasted it out on the different websites to try and get the word out there about the derby.”
First up it's ducks, which can be purchased at the local recreation center at a cost of $5 each.
Along with getting registered, contestants can then paint up or decorate up the ducks any way they choose before race day.
In fact, for Rennie that's one of the more interesting things about the whole derby.
“I've enjoyed doing it every year. The thing I like the most is the creativity and different decorations people come up with for their duck. I'm blown away by the creativity and how much people put into it,” he said.
When derby day does arrive Rennie said he'll take all the ducks purchased for the event, place them in a tub and “drop them in the lazy river.”
The group of toy ducks then make a couple laps around the course before the winners are determined.
Prizes will again be handed out to the winners and the best decorated ducks.
Then there's the diving, which is to include the Best Belly Buster, Best Dive and Best Cannonball contests.
The cost is $2 per event or $5 for all three as anyone interested can register at the waterpark.
Rennie says volunteers are also needed to step in and serve as judges for the diving.
All contestants must purchase a day pass to the waterpark or be a season pass holder.
•••
A smaller version of the Garvin County Fair is planned for Aug. 25-29.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year's fair is expected to only include livestock shows and 4-H exhibits.
Current plans are to have no exhibits for open class or the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE.
The various activities for kids, normally held during two days at the fair, will not be offered this year because of the virus threat.
