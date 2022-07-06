More help for homeless the hope

In its mission to provide hope to the homeless a new Pauls Valley group has the hope that more people will volunteer to get involved.
Members of the nonprofit Hope for Tomorrow for Garvin County group are looking to increase their numbers as they continue to push toward providing help to those without a home in this area.
“We have a need for more people to come to our meetings,” said group President Amy Pack.
“With so few it’s difficult to get things done. We could like for more people to get involved.”
One way to help is to attend regular meetings, which are now at 5:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the First Christian Church in Pauls Valley.
Even more specific, the hope is for more local pastors and church members to get involved with this effort to establish a shelter for the homeless and others needing to get their lives turned into a better direction.
According to Pack, the group also plans to attend a local city council meeting so “they are aware of us.”
At the most recent group meeting an official with the Salvation Army in Ada came as a guest.
“They have helped with shelters and establishing homeless shelters,” she said.
“We will take input from anyone who has information that guides us in the right direction.”
Pack says the group is determined to move this forward even though members know there might be some pushback out there.
“There is a lot of opposition to this. There are some people who think that assisting the homeless community will draw more homeless to the community,” Pack said.
“That’s not what happens. The homeless will always be there, so we want to offer some help. You can’t just ship them out to other areas. That defeats the purpose.
“You have to remember some of these people have jobs and are homeless because they just can’t afford a home.”
One big reason Pack is so passionate about the project is she thinks back to a time years ago when she was homeless.
“When I was standing on the street corner people didn’t want to look at me. That’s the ugly part of society, and people don’t see what they don’t want to see.
“We want to open the eyes of some people and bring hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.