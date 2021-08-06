More known about Maysville standoff

A court filing offers more details about a Maysville man who ignored orders to come out with his hands up and instead barricaded himself inside his own home for several hours.
In the end 50-year-old Shannon David Mason did come out and surrender peacefully to officers bringing the incident late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning to an end.
Now Mason is facing two formal charges with one of them a felony kidnapping count for forcing his former girlfriend to stay inside the house, which at the time was surrounded by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team and Maysville police.
The connection led all the way back to the start as Maysville's police chief, Paul Bush, reported he initially went to Mason's residence in the 1300 block of North Mays to take him into custody on allegations of assaulting the same woman two days earlier.
“We arrived on scene and found Mr. Mason running into the house and (he) barricaded himself inside after seeing us arrive in our patrol vehicle,” Bush stated in a filed affidavit.
After local officers were unable to convince Mason to come outside they contacted the OHP for help. Members of a tactical team later got the barricaded man to come out and surrender without incident.
Two other individuals were inside the residence, including Mason's former girlfriend.
“The female stated that she wanted to come out of the house but Shannon Mason wouldn't let her and told her to go upstairs,” Bush added in his report that accompanied criminal charges filed in Garvin County District Court.
“(She) also stated that she thought Mason would harm her if she didn't follow his instructions.”
Maysville officers report they contacted Lighthorse police officers with the Chickasaw Nation because the victim is Native American.
Items later found by authorities inside the house included an undisclosed amount of marijuana, a homemade pipe, pills, two boxes of syringes and two bags with edible gummies.
The second charge filed against Mason was a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
During his initial court appearance on the charges Thursday afternoon Mason was given a $100,000 bond. His next court date is later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.