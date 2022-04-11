There's still more answers to find after a man's dead body was found between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood over the weekend.
The discovery came Sunday afternoon by a motorist driving on a county road who saw what appeared to be a person laying in a field just off U.S. Highway 77.
It did turn out to be a deceased white male in his mid-50s from the Oklahoma City metro area. His probable cause of death has not been announced.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Highway 77 and East 1620 road this weekend should call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
