More than just talk about the weather

Anyone interested in doing more than just talking about the weather can now be a part of it by collecting data right at their own home anywhere in Garvin County.
The call is out for just regular people in Oklahoma to be weather observers for what’s called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network.
The long name is shortened to CoCoRaHS, which is looking for volunteers to help provide a high density precipitation network with things like measuring rain, hail and even snow totals when weather systems do occur.
Charles Kuster of Oklahoma CoCoRaHS says the idea is to supplement existing observations such as those collected by the Oklahoma Mesonet.
“The main thing we ask for is the measure of rainfall and snowfall,” Kuster tells the PV Democrat.
“It helps to map and understand precipitation and thunder storms when it happens in our state.
“Data from past events is important for research on weather. We provide one of those data points.
“What’s important about this is to help improve predictions for future storms and just better understand the weather. The way to do that is to have good, dense data on the weather.”
According to Kuster, being an observer with this network is really simple.
“You read the rain gauge once per day, typically in the morning. Most days there will be zero rainfall, but typically it only takes two minutes a day to enter the data,” he said, adding it can be done online or with phone app.
Anyone interested can sign up on the network’s website, they’ll be given a station name and number and they’ll need to have a rain gauge. Then it’s off to the daily measurements and inputing the data.
“This is a project that’s been going since 1998,” Kuster said. “In Oklahoma we had our first volunteers in 2006. We have about 200 active volunteers in Oklahoma.
“Just about every year around 10 percent of the volunteers stop reporting. Maybe they moved, lost interest or just can’t get out and do it safely anymore.
“Every year we want to recruit as many volunteers as possible to step in and start reporting the data. We are always hoping to have as many volunteers as possible so we can get an accurate documentation of storms.”
CoCoRaHS was developed to better observe localized extreme precipitation events. That data is then available, much like other weather groups, to help with decisions that need to be made related to weather occurrences.
“Water managers may turn to the data on a decision about how much water to release from a lake. Ag managers might want to know more about the water table or the best time to plant winter wheat – things like that.”
A specific example recently came when during a seminar researchers used CoCoRaHS data during a discussion on ways to improve radar estimates of rainfall in California.
Data from the different weather networks can show what Kuster says are “fascinating” local patterns that can be of interest to scientists, decision-makers and the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.