Colorful costumes are coming together in preparation for the next performance by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
“The Marriage of Figaro on the Ranch” is coming to the Pauls Valley High School auditorium with show time set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Members of the local choral group say this is an opportunity for area youth to come to hear and experience a professional orchestra accompany a masterwork composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1786.
The setting has been brought to modern day life from its premiere in Vienna in 1786 by adding a western theme and setting on a ranch.
The production features singers and actors from local folks to students at East Central University, along with a professional orchestra.
During the overture of the performance a number of pantomime characters will be on stage depicting something that’s unique to the Pauls Valley community.
The comedic musical will be sung in English and narrated by Kathleen Carlton, a GCCSS board member.
The performance is free for anyone 20 and under, while tickets of $25 and $50 are available at GarvinCountySings.com online, the PV Chamber of Commerce or at the door.
The same performance will be then taken to the ECU campus in Ada on Sept. 18.
Tickets are also still available for the Gatlin Brothers in concert Saturday night, Oct. 28 at the PVHS auditorium.
Tickets are $50 and $100 for general seating and $250 for seats at tables in front of the stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.